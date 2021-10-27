Ontario reporting 215 people with COVID-19 being treated in hospital today

Health officials are reporting 215 people with COVID-19 are being treated in hospital today.

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott says 188 patients, roughly 87 percent, are not fully vaccinated or their vaccination status is unknown.

Today's provincial update also includes 134 people in the ICU due to COVID-19. Elliott reports 118 of those patients are unvaccinated or their vaccination status is unknown.

Meanwhile 321 new cases have been confirmed province-wide, including 203 cases attributed to people who are not fully vaccinated or their vaccination status is unknown.

Nine new deaths are included in today's update.