Ontario reporting 260 people with COVID-19 being treated in hospital

Ontario health officials are reporting 260 people with COVID-19 are being treated in hospital today.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 225 of those patients, roughly 86 percent, are not fully vaccinated or their vaccination status is unknown.

Elliott adds 159 people with COVID-19 are being treated in the ICU, including 133 people who are not fully vaccinated or their vaccination status is unknown.

Province-wide, there are 328 new cases of COVID-19. The majority of the new cases, 223, are attributed to people who are not fully vaccinated or their vaccination status is unknown.

Today's update also includes 4 new deaths.