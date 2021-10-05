Ontario reporting 277 people with COVID-19 being treated in hospital

Ontario health officials are reporting 277 people with COVID-19 are being treated in hospital.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 236 of those patients are not fully vaccinated or their vaccination status is unknown.

Provincial data also shows 155 people are currently being treated in the ICU, including 75 unvaccinated people, 8 partially vaccinated people, and 8 fully vaccinated people.

Province-wide, Elliott is reporting 429 new COVID-19 cases with the majority of cases, 301, attributed to people who are not fully vaccinated or their vaccination status is unknown.

The latest update also includes 3 new deaths.