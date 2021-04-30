Ontario reporting 3,887 new COVID-19 cases today

Ontario is reporting 3,887 new COVID-29 cases today.

The latest update includes 21 new deaths linked to the virus.

Currently, the provinces 7 day average for new cases is 3,722, compared to 4,132 a week prior.

The number of people in hospital has decreased by 47 and 1 fewer person is in the ICU, but 12 more people require ventilators according to today's data.