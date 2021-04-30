Ontario reporting 3,887 new COVID-19 cases today
Ontario is reporting 3,887 new COVID-29 cases today.
The latest update includes 21 new deaths linked to the virus.
Currently, the provinces 7 day average for new cases is 3,722, compared to 4,132 a week prior.
The number of people in hospital has decreased by 47 and 1 fewer person is in the ICU, but 12 more people require ventilators according to today's data.
AT THE MOVIES WITH RICHARD CROUSETim talks to Richard Crouse, Host of the talk show Pop Life on CTV NewsChannel and CTV! Pop Life airing Saturdays at 8:30 p.m. ET and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. ET on CTV News Channel. This week watching: *Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse (Amazon Prime Video) *The Marksman (VOD) *Golden Arm (VOD/Digital) *Willy’s Wonderland (VOD)
ROUNDTABLE Marty Mako and Madi Fuller
What the U.S. can learn from Canadian CannabisTim talks to Brock Prof Michael Armstrong on what the United States can learn from Canada’s cannabis clarity