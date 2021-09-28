Ontario reporting 315 people with COVID-19 being treated in hospital today

Ontario's Health Minister is reporting 315 people with COVID-19 are being treated in hospital today.

Of those patients, Minister Christine Elliott says 278 people, roughly 88 percent, are not fully vaccinated or their vaccination status is unknown.

Meanwhile 180 people are being treated in the ICU today, including 102 unvaccinated people, 11 partially vaccinated people, and 7 fully vaccinated people.

Province-wide 466 newly confirmed cases are being announced today, including 347 cases attributed to people who are not fully vaccinated or their vaccination status is unknown.

Today's update also includes 11 new deaths.