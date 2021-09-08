Ontario reporting 375 patients with COVID-19 being treated in hospital

Ontario is reporting 375 patients with COVID-19 being treated in hospitals today.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says roughly 92 percent of those people are not fully vaccinated or their vaccination status is unknown.

Currently, 194 people being treated in the ICU with 113 of those patients considered to be unvaccinated, 7 are partially vaccinated, and 8 are fully vaccinated.

The vaccination status of the remaining ICU patients is unknown.

Overall, 554 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Ontario today. Unvaccinated people continue to make up the majority of new cases with 319 infections attributed to unvaccinated people while partially vaccinated people account of 56 cases and fully vaccinated people account for 136 cases.