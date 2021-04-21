Ontario reporting more than 4,200 new COVID-19 cases after single-day drop

Ontario is reporting another day with more than 4,000 new case of COVID-19.

Health Minister Christine Elliott is reporting 4,212 new cases after a one day drop yesterday of less than 3,500 cases.

Today's update also includes 32 new deaths linked to the virus.

The number of people in hospital due to COVID-19 has decreased by 25, but 17 additional patients were admitted to the ICU and 29 more people require a ventilator.

Currently there are 790 people in the ICU due to COVID-19 related illness.