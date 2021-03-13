Ontario reporting over 1400 new COVID cases, 11 deaths, and 1.1M doses administered

Ontario is reporting 1,468 cases of COVID-19 today.

That's a bit higher than the seven-day rolling average of 1,337.

Ontario also reported 11 more people died with COVID-19, bringing the province’s death toll to 7,138.

Over 58,400 tests completed.

There were 381 new cases in Toronto, 226 in Peel and 168 in York Region.

As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 1.1M doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

Niagara's updated numbers will be released at noon. Yesterday 28 new infections were reported and two new deaths were announced.