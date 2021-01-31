Ontario reporting under 2000 COVID-19 cases Sunday

Ontario is reporting under 2000 new COVID-19 cases Sunday.

1,848 cases are being reported today, with 49,400 tests completed.

43 new deaths were also announced, with 21 identified as residents in long-term care.

726 new cases were identified in Toronto, 306 in Peel and 168 in York Region.

Niagara's latest numbers will be reported at noon. 80 cases were reported Saturday along with three new deaths.

339,644 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across Ontario so far.

Here's a breakdown of the past few day's numbers:

Saturday Jan. 30th : 2,063 new and 73 deaths

Friday Jan, 29th : 1,837 new cases and 58 deaths

Thursday Jan 28th : 2093 cases and 56 deaths

Wed Jan 27th : 1670 and 49 deaths

Tuesday Jan 26th : 1,740 new cases 63 deaths

Mon Jan. 25th : 1,958 new cases and 43 deaths