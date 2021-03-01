Ontario reports 1,023 new cases of COVID-19 today

Ontario health officials are reporting 1,023 new cases of COVID-19 today.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 280 new cases are from Toronto, 182 are in Peel, and 72 are in Ottawa.

Today's update also includes 6 new deaths.

The latest data also shows 32 more people have been hospitalized with COVID-19, but the number of people in the ICU fell by 9 for a total of 280.

There are also 10 fewer people on ventilators for a total of 175.

