Ontario reports 1,023 new cases of COVID-19 today
Ontario health officials are reporting 1,023 new cases of COVID-19 today.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says 280 new cases are from Toronto, 182 are in Peel, and 72 are in Ottawa.
Today's update also includes 6 new deaths.
The latest data also shows 32 more people have been hospitalized with COVID-19, but the number of people in the ICU fell by 9 for a total of 280.
There are also 10 fewer people on ventilators for a total of 175.
-
ROUNDTABLE Mike Blasom and Ruth UnrauROUNDTABLE Mike Blasom and Ruth Unrau
-
WEEKLY NIAGARA COVID-19 UPDATE: MAR 1 RED ZONEToday at 12:01am Niagara Region moved into the RED control level of the government’s reopening framework. Hair salons, gyms, and restaurant dining rooms are set to reopen in limited capacity. Tim talks with Dr. Mustafa Hirji - Niagara's Acting Medical Officer of Health.
-
Carm from Tootzie's Tune-Up on reopeningTIm talks to Carm LaVigna from Tootzie's Tune-Up. She talks about the frustrations of being a small business owner during these restrictive periods.