Ontario reports 1,074 new COVID-19 cases

Ontario is reporting 1,074 new COVID-19 cases today.

Health Minister Christine Elliott reports 313 new cases in Toronto, 199 in Peel, and 101 in York.

The update also includes 11 more deaths.

The latest figures show 62 more people are in hospital for a total of 761 patients, 6 fewer people in ICU, and 7 more people requiring ventilators.

As of 8 p.m. last night more than 1,243,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered.