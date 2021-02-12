Ontario reports 1,076 new cases of COVID-19

Ontario is reporting 1,076 new cases of COVID-19 today as the province heads into the Family Day long weekend.

Health Minister Christine Elliott reports 361 cases are from Toronto, 201 are from Peel, and 122 from York.

However, the data continues to be impacted by data migration from Toronto Public Health.

Elliott says today's number is once again 'under-reported.'

Across the province 763 people are in hospital, up 120 from yesterday, and 4 fewer people are in the ICU.

Currently, 295 patients are being treated in the ICU with 204 people on ventilators.

Provincial health officials are also reporting 18 new deaths linked to the virus.

Ministry of Health representatives say the positivity rate is at 2.2 percent. The last time it was that low as October 16th.