Ontario is reporting another day with fewer than 1,200 new COVID-19 cases.

Health officials are reporting 1,135 new cases today with over 37,700 tests completed.

It is a slight increase from yesterday's 1,095 new cases and the 1,039 reported on Tuesday.

The seven-day daily average is now 1,441.

Today's update includes 19 new deaths linked to the virus.

The stats also show one fewer person is being treated in hospital.