Ontario reports 1,138 new COVID-19 cases
Ontario is reporting 1,138 new COVID-19 cases.
Health Minister Christine Elliott reports 339 are in Toronto, 204 are in Peel, and 106 are in York.
Officials are confirming 23 new deaths linked to the virus.
Since the last update 12 more people have been admitted to hospital, but 4 fewer people are in ICU.
66,351 tests were completed in the last 24 hours.
ROUNDTABLE Mike Matt and Lucas Spinosa
BUSINESS STORIES OF THE WEEK Feb 25Canada Revenue Agency began accepting tax returns for 2020, CERB was a taxable benefit, people who switched to working from home are entitled to a tax credit of up to $400 (200 days @ $2.00 per day). Bank revenues have remained strong because today banks make most of their money from fees rather than interest on loans. More use of credit and debit means more money for the banks. Tim talks to Marvin Ryder, Assistant Professor DeGroote School of Business McMaster University
Life of a professional musician during the lockdownTim talks to Jim Cason, Drummer of Mighty Duck Blues Band on the life of a professional musician during the lockdown