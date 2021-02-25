Ontario reports 1,138 new COVID-19 cases

Ontario is reporting 1,138 new COVID-19 cases.

Health Minister Christine Elliott reports 339 are in Toronto, 204 are in Peel, and 106 are in York.

Officials are confirming 23 new deaths linked to the virus.

Since the last update 12 more people have been admitted to hospital, but 4 fewer people are in ICU.

66,351 tests were completed in the last 24 hours.