Ontario reports 1,150 new cases of COVID-19
Ontario health officials are reporting 1,150 new cases of COVID-19 today.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says 376 new cases are in Toronto, 264 are in Peel, and 108 are in York.
There are 47 new deaths linked to the virus, the highest number in two weeks.
Currently, there are 689 COVID-19 patients being treated in hospital, down 69 people from yesterday.
The number of people in the ICU dropped slightly to 269, and 190 people are on ventilators.
-
ROUNDTABLE with Diana Huson and Stephen MurdochROUNDTABLE with Diana Huson and Stephen Murdoch
-
What happens with Restaurants when Niagara moves out of Grey Zone?Tim talks to Al Zappitelli from Zappi's Pizza. What happens with Restaurants when Niagara moves out of Grey Zone?
-
view from the drive thru - Rest In Peace Erno Rossiview from the drive thru - Rest In Peace Erno Rossi