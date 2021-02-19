Ontario reports 1,150 new cases of COVID-19

Ontario health officials are reporting 1,150 new cases of COVID-19 today.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 376 new cases are in Toronto, 264 are in Peel, and 108 are in York.

There are 47 new deaths linked to the virus, the highest number in two weeks.

Currently, there are 689 COVID-19 patients being treated in hospital, down 69 people from yesterday.

The number of people in the ICU dropped slightly to 269, and 190 people are on ventilators.

