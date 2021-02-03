Ontario reports 1,172 new cases of COVID-19

Ontario Health officials are reporting 1,172 new cases of COVID-19 in the province today.

The latest update includes 67 new deaths, for a total of 6,305 lives lost in Ontario since the start of the pandemic.

Health Minister Christine Elliott attributes 444 new cases to Toronto, 199 to Peel, and 110 to York.

She says 348,331 vaccine doses were administered since the last update.

