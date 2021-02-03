Ontario reports 1,172 new cases of COVID-19
Ontario Health officials are reporting 1,172 new cases of COVID-19 in the province today.
The latest update includes 67 new deaths, for a total of 6,305 lives lost in Ontario since the start of the pandemic.
Health Minister Christine Elliott attributes 444 new cases to Toronto, 199 to Peel, and 110 to York.
She says 348,331 vaccine doses were administered since the last update.
Click here to see ful data from the province.
Ontario is reporting 1,172 cases of #COVID19 and over 52,400 tests completed. Locally, there are 444 new cases in Toronto, 199 in Peel and 110 in York Region.— Christine Elliott (@celliottability) February 3, 2021
As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 348,331 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.
