Ontario reports 1,250 new cases of COVID-19 after three straight days below 1,000

Ontario's new COVID-19 case numbers jumped up to 1,250 after three straight days below 1,000.

Today's update also includes 22 deaths.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 337 cases are in Toronto, 167 are in Peel, and 129 are in York.

The data shows 6 fewer people are in hospital for a total of 643 and 1 fewer person is in the ICU for a total of 280.

The amount of people requiring ventilators is unchanged at 183.

As of 8 p.m. yesterday, 820,714 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered.

