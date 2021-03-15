Ontario reports 1,268 new COVID-19 cases

Ontario is reporting 1,268 new COVID-19 cases in today's official update.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 366 cases are in Toronto, 220 are in Peel, and 147 are in York.

The number of people hospitalized jumped by 98 for a total of 699 patients, including 16 more people in the ICU and 1 more person requiring a ventilator.

As of 8 p.m. yesterday 1,191,553 vaccine doses have been administered.