Ontario reports 1,268 new COVID-19 cases
Ontario is reporting 1,268 new COVID-19 cases in today's official update.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says 366 cases are in Toronto, 220 are in Peel, and 147 are in York.
The number of people hospitalized jumped by 98 for a total of 699 patients, including 16 more people in the ICU and 1 more person requiring a ventilator.
As of 8 p.m. yesterday 1,191,553 vaccine doses have been administered.
-
view from the drive thru - gotta have faithview from the drive thru - gotta have faith
-
ROUNDTABLE Ruth Unrau and Dean AllisonROUNDTABLE Ruth Unrau and Dean Allison
-
WEEKLY NIAGARA COVID-19 UPDATE: MAR 15Tim talks with Dr. Mustafa Hirji - Niagara's Acting Medical Officer of Health. As COVID-19 cases in Niagara and across the province slowly start to trend upward, there are worries of another potential lockdown. Niagara's Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Mustafa Hirji says some experts have begun talking about it, and he admits he doesn't completely disagree.