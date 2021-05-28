Ontario reports 1,273 new COVID-19 cases

Ontario is reporting just over 1,200 new COVID-19 cases.

Health officials are confirming 1,273 new cases in today's update after almost 40,900 tests were processed.

That number is up from yesterday's 1,135.

The province had been reporting 5 days of steadily decreasing daily case numbers until Wednesday, when a slight bump was recorded. Since then, numbers have been slowly creeping up with 1,095 on Wednesday and 1,135 yesterday