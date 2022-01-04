Ontario reports 1,290 people in hospitized with COVID-19
Ontario is reporting 1,290 people hospitalized with COVID-19 today.
The is up from 1,232 reported yesterday.
The Health Minister Christine Elliott says 266 people are being treated in the ICU.
The seven day rolling average for ICU patients is now 221.
148,000 vaccine doses were administered in Ontario yesterday.
