Ontario reports 1,371 new COVID-19 cases
Ontario is reporting 1,371 new COVID-19 cases today.
Health Minister Christine Elliott reports 371 cases are in Toronto, 225 are in Peel, 111 are in York, and 109 in Hamilton.
This is the sixth straight day where the number of new cases has exceeded 1,000.
Health officials are also confirming 18 more deaths linked to the virus today.
As of yesterday at 8 p.m. 1,062,910 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered.
-
ROUNDTABLE Dr. Kate Bezanson and Chris BittleROUNDTABLE Dr. Kate Bezanson and Chris Bittle
-
AT THE MOVIES WITH RICHARD CROUSETim talks to Richard Crouse, Host of the talk show Pop Life on CTV NewsChannel and CTV! Pop Life airing Saturdays at 8:30 p.m. ET and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. ET on CTV News Channel. This week watching: *Cherry (Apple TV+) *Boogie (in theatres) *Jump, Darling (Apple, Google Play, and VOD) *Come True (iTunes, Bell, Rogers, Shaw, Telus, Vimeo on Demand, Cineplex Store)
-
Mayor Sendzik on the state of the city addressMayor Sendzik on the state of the city address