Ontario reports 1,371 new COVID-19 cases

Ontario is reporting 1,371 new COVID-19 cases today.

Health Minister Christine Elliott reports 371 cases are in Toronto, 225 are in Peel, 111 are in York, and 109 in Hamilton.

This is the sixth straight day where the number of new cases has exceeded 1,000.

Health officials are also confirming 18 more deaths linked to the virus today.

As of yesterday at 8 p.m. 1,062,910 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered.