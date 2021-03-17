Ontario reports 1,508 new COVID-19 cases
Ontario is reporting 1,508 new COVID-19 cases today.
Health Minister Christine Elliott reports more than a third of the cases can be attributed to Toronto: 542.
Elliott adds 253 cases are in Peel and 107 are in York.
The provincial data includes 14 more deaths linked to the virus.
Today's update lists 20 fewer people in hospital for a total of 741 patients, 8 more people in the ICU, and 4 fewer people on ventilators.
As of 8 p.m. yesterday, more than 1,301,000 vaccine doses have been administered province-wide.
Legal Stories of the - Mar 17Criminal Lawyer Ari Goldkind joins Tim every Tuesday to discuss the legal stories of the week. Vaccine passports. Cutting size of Toronto council had its day in Supreme Court. Can Derek Chauvin get a fair trial in Minneapolis?
