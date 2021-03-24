Ontario reports 1,571 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate drops
Ontario is reporting 1,571 new COVID-19 cases today.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says 459 cases are in Toronto, 309 are in Peel, and 143 are in York.
Ten new deaths were also announced today.
The stats show the number of hospitalizations increased by 25, 9 more people have been admitted to the ICU, and 17 more people require ventilators.
The province's positivity rate has also dropped again - it now stands at 3.7 percent after two days with positivity rates above 5 percent.
