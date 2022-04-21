Ontario reports 1,626 people in hospital with COVID-19, 207 in ICU

Ontario is reporting 1,626 people in hospital with COVID-19 today, a slight decrease from 1,662 the previous day.

The province is also reporting 207 COVID-19 patients in intensive care.

That's compared to 203 patients in ICU on Wednesday.

The province recorded 19 new deaths from the virus.

There are 5,038 new COVID-19 cases, but the province says the count is much higher today because it added cases that were not reported in the last few days due to service degradation in its case and contact management system.

Access to PCR testing is also restricted, and the scientific director of Ontario's panel of COVID-19 advisers has said wastewater surveillance suggests the province is seeing between 100,000 and 120,000 new cases each day.

