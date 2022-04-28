iHeartRadio
Ontario reports 1,661 people in hospital with COVID-19, 202 in intensive care

hospital bed cp

Ontario is reporting 1,661 people in hospital with COVID-19 today, and 202 in intensive care.
    
That's compared with 1,734 hospitalizations and 211 people in ICUs on Wednesday.
    
The province is reporting 21 new deaths from COVID-19.
    
It also says 3,751 new infections were recorded but access to PCR testing is limited.
    
The scientific director of Ontario's panel of COVID-19 advisers has said multiplying the daily case count by 20 would give a more accurate picture.
    
About 28 per cent of Ontario's long-term care homes are currently reporting an active outbreak of COVID-19.

