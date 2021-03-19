Ontario reports 1,745 new COVID-19 cases today

Ontario is reporting 1,745 new COVID-19 cases today.

Today's number is up from 1,553 from yesterday and 1,371 a week ago.

Provincial health authorities are also reporting 10 new deaths linked to COVID-19.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 478 cases are in Toronto, 344 are in Peel, 174 are in York, and 116 are in Hamilton.

The latest update includes 29 more people in hospital, 5 more people in the ICU, and 10 fewer people on ventilators.