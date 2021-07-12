Ontario reports 114 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths

Ontario is reporting the lowest number of single-day COVID-19 cases since September 1st.

Officials logged 114 new infections today, down from 166 on Sunday and 179 on Saturday.

The rolling seven-day average of new infections now stands at 184, down from 223 last week.

The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care is now 204, up slightly from 202 on Sunday but down from 228 one week ago.

The total number of virus-related deaths in the province is unchanged today at 9,251.