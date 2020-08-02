iHeartRadio
Ontario reports 116 new cases of COVID-19

Ontario's Ministry of Health is reporting 116 new cases of COVID-19.

122 more cases of the virus have been resolved.

27 of 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 16 of them reporting no new cases.

72 patients are hospitalized in Ontario with COVID-19.

In the last day, 30,443 tests for the virus were completed.

