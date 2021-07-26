Ontario reports 119 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate at 1 percent

The number of new daily COVID-19 cases has dipped after four consecutive days above 150.

Provincial health officials are confirming 119 new cases today, down from yesterday's 172 and Saturday's 170.

Ontario's positivity rate has slipped slightly from 1.1 percent yesterday to 1 percent today after just shy of 12,000 tests were processed since the last update.

The seven day rolling average is 157 compared to 155 a week ago.

Today's data also includes 3 new deaths linked to the virus.