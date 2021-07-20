Ontario reports 127 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate at 0.9 percent

Ontario is reporting 127 new COVID-19 cases today.

The positivity rate has dipped slightly from yesterday's 1 percent to settle at 0.9 percent as just over 13,500 tests were processed since the last update.

According to the latest data, the seven-day rolling average now sits at 152 compared to 170 a week ago. The average has been hovering between 151 and 155 for six days now.

Today's update also includes 2 deaths.