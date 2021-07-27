Ontario reports 129 new COVID-19 cases as positivity rate remains unchanged at one percent

Ontario is reporting 129 new COVID-19 cases today as the positivity rate holds steady at one percent.

The rolling seven day average for daily cases also remains static from yesterday at 157, up only slightly from 152 reported a week ago.

Five new deaths are also included in today's update.

Today's number of new cases inched up from yesterday's 119, but represents a drop from late last week and into the weekend when 170 cases or more were reported for four straight days.