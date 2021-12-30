Ontario reports 13,087 new COVID-19 cases
Ontario has set another record for new daily COVID-19 infections, with 13,807 cases reported today.
The province is also recording three more deaths due to COVID-19.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says 965 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, including 200 people in intensive care.
She says the seven-day average of COVID-19 related patients in ICU is 179.
Elliott notes provincial data is being updated to distinguish patients in hospital or intensive care due to COVID-19 from those who were admitted for other reasons but also tested positive.
The numbers come as Ontario's top doctor is set to make an announcement on the province's pandemic response.
