Ontario reports 13,578 new COVID-19 cases ahead of Ford announcement

Ontario is reporting 13,578 new cases of COVID-19 today.

Public Health Ontario says the number of infected people is likely higher due to recent policy changes which have made COVID-19 testing less accessible.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 1,232 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, including 210 in intensive care, but notes that not all hospitals report on weekends.

Elliott says the seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 related patients in intensive care units is 210.

The provincial government did not post an updated number of COVID-19 deaths due to the holiday weekend.

Click here to see the new public health restrictions the Ford government announced today.