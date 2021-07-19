Ontario reports 130 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate remains at 1 percent
Ontario is reporting 130 new COVID-19 cases today.
Today's number of daily cases drops down from yesterday's 177 and Saturday's 176.
The provincial positivity rate remains at 1 percent after rising from Saturday's 0.6 percent as testing numbers dropped over the weekend from 28,126 on Friday to 11,567 in the latest update.
The rolling seven-day average is 155 compared to 184 a week ago.
No new deaths are being reported in today's update.
