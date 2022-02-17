Ontario reports 1342 in hospital with COVID, 356 in ICU, and 36 deaths
The number of people with COVID-19 in Ontario hospitals is down to 1,342 patients today from 1,403 people on the previous day.
There are 356 patients in intensive care units. That's also down from 364 people the day before.
There are 36 more COVID-19 deaths being reported today.
Ontario is reporting 2,327 new COVID-19 cases, though Public Health Ontario has said the true number is likely higher because of limits on access to PCR tests.
