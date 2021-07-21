Ontario reports 135 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate at 0.8 percent
Ontario is reporting 135 new COVID-19 cases today.
Testing ramped up a bit in the latest update, with 20,750 tests processed. The province's positivity rate has slipped slightly from 0.9 percent yesterday to 0.8 percent.
The rolling seven-day average is 150. The average has hovered between 150 and 155 for a week now.
Today's update also includes 4 new deaths linked to the virus.
