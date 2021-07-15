Ontario reports 143 new COVID-19 cases, lowest positivity rate since last August

Ontario is reporting 143 new COVID-19 cases today.

The number is down slightly from yesterday's 153, but 10 new deaths are also being reported.

The positivity rate continues to fall, now at 0.5 percent compared to 0.6 yesterday and 0.8 the day before.

This is the lowest the positivity rate has been since August 23, 2020.

As of the last update, the rolling seven-day average is 155 compared to 206 a week ago.