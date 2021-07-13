Ontario reports 146 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate inches down to 0.8 percent

Ontario is reporting 146 new COVID-19 cases today.

Although today's number of new cases is higher than yesterday's, just over 1,500 more tests were processed today compared to the day before, causing the positivity rate to inch down from 0.9 percent to 0.8 percent.

The rolling seven day average is now 170 compared to 223 a week ago.

The latest update also includes 7 new deaths linked to the virus.