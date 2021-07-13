Ontario reports 146 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate inches down to 0.8 percent
Ontario is reporting 146 new COVID-19 cases today.
Although today's number of new cases is higher than yesterday's, just over 1,500 more tests were processed today compared to the day before, causing the positivity rate to inch down from 0.9 percent to 0.8 percent.
The rolling seven day average is now 170 compared to 223 a week ago.
The latest update also includes 7 new deaths linked to the virus.
-
COVID-19 UPDATE FOR July 13 - DR. KARIM ALIWhat is driving the decline in vaccinations? France's President Macron orders all health workers to get vaccinated. Do we need to do something similar? Covid booster shots? Tim talks to Dr. Karim Ali Director, Division of Infectious Diseases and Antimicrobial Stewardship Program, and Lead Physician for Emergency Preparedness.
-
ROUNDTABLE Brandon Currie and Shelby KnoxROUNDTABLE Brandon Currie and Shelby Knox
-
view from the drive thru - It's Fry Dayview from the drive thru - fry day