Ontario reports 146 people with COVID-19 being treated in hospital
Ontario health officials are reporting 146 people with COVID-19 are being treated in hospital today.
Provincial data shows there are currently 159 patients in the ICU today due to COVID-19 but since not all hospitals report their data over the weekend, the vaccination status of hospitalized people is not available.
Health Minister Christine Elliott is reporting 511 new COVID-19 cases with the majority, 407 cases, attributed to people who are not fully vaccinated or their vaccination status is unknown.
Two new deaths are also included in the latest update.
