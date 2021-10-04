Ontario reports 146 people with COVID-19 being treated in hospital

Ontario health officials are reporting 146 people with COVID-19 are being treated in hospital today.

Provincial data shows there are currently 159 patients in the ICU today due to COVID-19 but since not all hospitals report their data over the weekend, the vaccination status of hospitalized people is not available.

Health Minister Christine Elliott is reporting 511 new COVID-19 cases with the majority, 407 cases, attributed to people who are not fully vaccinated or their vaccination status is unknown.

Two new deaths are also included in the latest update.