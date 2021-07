Ontario is reporting 153 new COVID-19 cases today as the positivity rate continues to fall.

With 29,085 tests processed since the last update, the positivity rate is now 0.6 percent compared to 0.8 yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average is now 164 compared to 216 a week ago.

Seven new deaths were also included in today's update.

This is the province's sixth consecutive day with fewer than 200 daily cases.