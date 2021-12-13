Ontario reports 1536 new cases of COVID-19 Monday and one new death
Ontario is reporting 1536 new COVID-19 cases today.
The seven-day rolling average of new infections has now hit 1,328, up from 940 last Monday.
Ontario reported only one new virus-related death today, bringing the province's COVID-19 death toll to 10,079.
Virus-related intensive care admissions are now at 161, down from 168 last Monday.
Health officials believe the Omicron variant is behind the surge in new cases.
The head of the science table, Dr. Peter Juni, warned that the variant of concern will become the dominant variant in Ontario this week.
