Ontario is reporting 159 new COVID-19 cases today as the province enters Step 3 of the Reopening Plan.

Today's number is up slightly from yesterday's 143 and 10 more deaths have been linked to the virus.

The province's positivity rate also ticked up slightly from yesterday's 0.5 percent to 0.6 percent.

The rolling seven-day average now sits at 151 compared to 203 a week ago.