Ontario reports 16 COVID-19 deaths, rise in hospitalizations

Ontario is reporting 16 deaths linked to COVID-19 today after reporting zero on Monday.

The province says one of those deaths occurred earlier but was added to today's tally as part of a data cleanup.

The Ministry of Health says there are 1,699 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, an increase from 1,423 reported the previous day.

There are 202 people in intensive care due to COVID-19, down from 211 the day before.

The province is reporting 1,547 new infections today, but access to PCR testing is limited to certain high-risk groups.

The scientific director of Ontario's panel of COVID-19 advisers has said multiplying the daily case count by 20 would give a more accurate picture.

