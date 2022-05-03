Ontario reports 16 COVID-19 deaths, rise in hospitalizations
Ontario is reporting 16 deaths linked to COVID-19 today after reporting zero on Monday.
The province says one of those deaths occurred earlier but was added to today's tally as part of a data cleanup.
The Ministry of Health says there are 1,699 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, an increase from 1,423 reported the previous day.
There are 202 people in intensive care due to COVID-19, down from 211 the day before.
The province is reporting 1,547 new infections today, but access to PCR testing is limited to certain high-risk groups.
The scientific director of Ontario's panel of COVID-19 advisers has said multiplying the daily case count by 20 would give a more accurate picture.
