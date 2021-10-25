Ontario reports 163 people with COVID-19 are being treated in hospital today and no new deaths

Ontario's Health Minister is reporting 163 people with COVID-19 are being treated in hospital today.

Minister Christine Elliott also confirms 138 patients are in the ICU today.

The vaccination status of hospitalized patients is not available today as some hospitals do not report vaccination data over the weekend.

Elliott adds there are 326 new COVID-19 cases in the province today, including 231 cases among people who are not fully vaccinated or their vaccination status is unknown.

No new deaths were included in today's update