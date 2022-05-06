Ontario reports 17 new COVID-19 deaths with hospitalizations down slightly

Ontario is reporting 17 new deaths linked to COVID-19 today and a small decrease in the number of people in hospital with the virus.



There have been 411 COVID-19-related fatalities in the past month.



The Ministry of Health says there are 1,662 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, fewer than the 1,676 reported in hospital on Thursday.



There are 210 people in intensive care due to COVID-19, a small increase from 205 the day before.



The province is reporting 2,418 new infections today, although access to PCR testing is limited.



The scientific director of Ontario's panel of COVID-19 advisers has said multiplying the daily case count by 20 would give a more accurate picture.