Ontario reports 170 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate unchanged at 1.3 percent

Ontario is reporting fewer than 200 new COVID-19 cases today.

Health officials are confirming 170 new infections today, down from yesterday's 213 and Saturday's 209.

Fewer than 200 cases were also reported on June 30th when 184 cases were confirmed.

The positivity rate remains unchaged from yesterday at 1.3 percent while the seven day rolling average is 223, compared to 278 a week ago.

Today's update also includes one new death linked to the virus.