Ontario reports 19 new COVID-19 deaths, increase in hospitalizations

Ontario is reporting 19 new deaths linked to COVID-19 today, after reporting no new deaths on Monday.

The province says there are 1,555 people hospitalized with the virus, up from 1,213 the previous day.

The number of people in intensive care decreased slightly today to 188 from 201 the day before.

Health officials are also reporting 1,089 new infections detected by PCR testing, which is limited to certain groups.

The scientific director of Ontario's panel of COVID-19 advisers has said multiplying the daily case count by 20 would give a more accurate picture.

Nearly 27 per cent of long-term care homes in Ontario have active COVID-19 outbreaks.