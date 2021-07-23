Ontario reports 192 new COVID-19 cases as positivity rate remains at 0.9 percent
Ontario is reporting 192 new COVID-19 cases today as the seven-day rolling average increases slightly from this time last week.
The province's positivity rate remains unchanged from yesterday at 0.9 percent as 19,757 tests were processed since the last update.
The seven-day average is 160 today compared to 151 from a week ago.
Today's update also includes one new death linked to the virus.
Before yesterday, the province had recorded three consecutive days with fewer than 140 new daily COVID-19 cases.
-
AT THE MOVIES WITH RICHARD CROUSETim talks to Richard Crouse, Host of the talk show Pop Life on CTV NewsChannel and CTV! Pop Life airing Saturdays at 8:30 p.m. ET and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. ET on CTV News Channel. This week watching: *Old (in theatres) *Beans (in theatres) *Jolt (Amazon Prime Video) *Creation Stories (VOD/Digital) *North Hollywood (VOD)
-
FenyxFyre Whirlpool Jet Boat Straitjacket-Escape world record attempt happening this MondayTim talks to Multi-World Record Holder FenyxFyre (Christopher Campbell). He will be attempting to escape from handcuffs and a straitjacket while aboard a Whirlpool jet boat. The jet boat will be moving through a 125-foot-deep rushing riverway during the escape
-
ROUNDTABLE Jennifer Gauthier and Jeff WallisROUNDTABLE Jennifer Gauthier and Jeff Wallis