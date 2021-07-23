Ontario reports 192 new COVID-19 cases as positivity rate remains at 0.9 percent

Ontario is reporting 192 new COVID-19 cases today as the seven-day rolling average increases slightly from this time last week.

The province's positivity rate remains unchanged from yesterday at 0.9 percent as 19,757 tests were processed since the last update.

The seven-day average is 160 today compared to 151 from a week ago.

Today's update also includes one new death linked to the virus.

Before yesterday, the province had recorded three consecutive days with fewer than 140 new daily COVID-19 cases.