Ontario reports 2,081 people hospitalized with COVID-19
Ontario is reporting 2,081 people hopitalized with COVID-19 today.
That is up from 1,290 people yesterday.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says 288 people are being treated in the ICU an increase of 22 since yesterday.
The seven day rolling average for ICU patients is now 23521.
Over 180,000 vaccine doses were administered in Ontario yesterday.
Best spots to hike in NiagaraTim talks to Katie Profit on the best spots to hike in Niagara, she’s been hiking most of her life, recently she completed the 904km stretch of the Bruce Trail.
AM Roundtable - Chris Richard, Lucas Spinosa and Ted MouradianAM Roundtable - Chris Richard, Lucas Spinosa and Ted Mouradian
Niagara Casinos closing temporarilyOntario has announced that the province is moving to Modified Step 2 of the Roadmap to Reopen effective January 5, 2022, to combat the rising number of hospitalizations in the province due to the Omicron variant of coronavirus. Tim talks to Richard Taylor President of Niagara Casinos