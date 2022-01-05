iHeartRadio
Ontario reports 2,081 people hospitalized with COVID-19

hospital bed

Ontario is reporting 2,081 people hopitalized with COVID-19 today.

That is up from 1,290 people yesterday.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 288 people are being treated in the ICU an increase of 22 since yesterday.

The seven day rolling average for ICU patients is now 23521.

Over 180,000 vaccine doses were administered in Ontario yesterday.

