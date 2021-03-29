Ontario reports 2,094 new COVID-19 cases as positivity rate climbs to highest rate in two months
Ontario is reporting 2,094 new COVID-19 cases today as the positivity rate climbs to its highest point in more than two months.
The province reports just over 39,000 tests were processed since the last update, putting the positivity rate at 6.1 percent.
The last time the rate was above six percent was January 19th.
Today's update also includes 10 new deaths linked to the virus.
Health Minisiter Christine Elliott reports 618 cases in Toronto, 368 in Peel, 277 in York, 132 in Ottawa, and 104 in Durham.
Today's stats also show 76 fewer people in hospital, 16 more people admitted to the ICU, and 19 more people on ventilators.
